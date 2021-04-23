5 Stocks To Watch For April 23, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $8.09 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares rose 0.2% to $229.78 in pre-market trading.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised FY21 guidance. However, the company issued weak earnings forecast for the second quarter. Intel shares dropped 2.8% to $60.85 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to have earned $1.61 per share on revenue of $9.17 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. American Express shares gained 0.2% to $147.49 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company also said it expects Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.45 to $1.75 per share, on sales of $2.7 billion to $3 billion. Seagate shares fell 2.1% to $82.30 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion before the opening bell. Kimberly Clark shares slipped 0.1% to $140.32 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga