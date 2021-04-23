5 Stocks To Watch For April 23, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $8.09 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares rose 0.2% to $229.78 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: INTC) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised FY21 guidance. However, the company issued weak earnings forecast for the second quarter. Intel shares dropped 2.8% to $60.85 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to have earned $1.61 per share on revenue of $9.17 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. American Express shares gained 0.2% to $147.49 in pre-market trading.

