First Financial Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 61.29% year over year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $154,198,000 rose by 3.03% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $157,260,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $26.62

52-week low: $10.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.07%

Company Overview

First Financial Bancorp is a mid-sized, regional bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, and provides banking and financial services product through four lines of business: Commercial and Private Banking, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. First Financial utilizes a community banking business model and serves a combination of metropolitan and non-metropolitan markets through full-service banking centers primarily in Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. The primary component of its loan portfolio is commercial real estate loans, followed by commercial and industrial loans. A majority of First Financial's net revenue is net interest income.