 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

First Financial Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 61.29% year over year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $154,198,000 rose by 3.03% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $157,260,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $26.62

52-week low: $10.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.07%

Company Overview

First Financial Bancorp is a mid-sized, regional bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, and provides banking and financial services product through four lines of business: Commercial and Private Banking, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. First Financial utilizes a community banking business model and serves a combination of metropolitan and non-metropolitan markets through full-service banking centers primarily in Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. The primary component of its loan portfolio is commercial real estate loans, followed by commercial and industrial loans. A majority of First Financial's net revenue is net interest income.

 

Related Articles (FFBC)

Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 3, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings