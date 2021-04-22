People's United Finl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) were unchaged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 12.12% over the past year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $480,500,000 declined by 7.56% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $493,950,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $19.39

Company's 52-week low was at $9.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.72%

Company Description

People's United Financial Inc has nearly $39 billion of assets. People's United Bank is one of the New England-based banks and among the top 50 in the U.S. Of the bank's 405 locations, 40% are in Connecticut, where it ranks third by deposit market share. It also ranks among the top 10 in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. The bank offers brokerage, financial advisory and wealth management, and insurance services. Commercial real estate accounts for 35% of the loan book, C&I and equipment financing accounts for another 35%, and the rest is in mortgages and consumer.