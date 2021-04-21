Recap: CACI International Q3 Earnings

Shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 51.27% year over year to $4.78, which beat the estimate of $3.70.

Revenue of $1,552,000,000 higher by 5.87% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,570,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

CACI International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $266.31

52-week low: $190.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.49%

Company Description

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering a variety of information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization/transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. The firm conducts its operations through a variety of subsidiaries in the United States and Europe.