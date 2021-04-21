Churchill Downs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) fell after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1640.00% over the past year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $324,300,000 higher by 28.23% year over year, which beat the estimate of $287,450,000.

Outlook

Churchill Downs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Churchill Downs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $258.32

52-week low: $85.24

Price action over last quarter: down 4.58%

Company Description

Churchill Downs is a gaming entertainment, online wagering, and racing company. It operates through three business segments: Churchill Downs, online wagering, and gaming. The Churchill Downs segment, which conducts live horse races, earns revenue from commissions, admission fees, sponsorships, and other racing-related events. The online wagering and gaming segments earn revenue from online wagering as well as slot machines, table games, video poker, and so on at various casino properties. The company generates more than half of its revenue from the gaming segment in the United States.