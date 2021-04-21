Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Document Security Systems (AMEX:DSS) - P/E: 4.69 StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) - P/E: 7.85 L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) - P/E: 6.73 Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) - P/E: 8.45 BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) - P/E: 5.35

Document Security Systems's earnings per share for Q4 sits at -0.46, whereas in Q3, they were at -0.31. Document Security Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

StealthGas's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.03, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.08. StealthGas does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, L.B. Foster experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.09 in Q3 and is now 0.24. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.57%, which has increased by 0.18% from 1.39% last quarter.

Orion Gr Hldgs saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.23 in Q3 to 0.12 now. Orion Gr Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, BlueLinx Hldgs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 4.88 in Q3 and is now 2.04. BlueLinx Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.