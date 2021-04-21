 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Anthem: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 8.18% year over year to $7.01, which beat the estimate of $6.51.

Revenue of $32,098,000,000 rose by 9.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $32,940,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $135,100,000,000 and $135,100,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kk2265zd

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $386.78

Company's 52-week low was at $244.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.08%

Company Overview

Anthem is one of the largest private health insurance organizations nationwide, providing medical benefits to roughly 43 million medical members. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Anthem differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012, Anthem's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid, too.

 

Related Articles (ANTM)

5 Stocks To Watch For April 21, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2021
Earnings Outlook for Anthem
First-Quarter Earnings Season Is In Progress
Uber, Lyft Offer Vaccine Rides To Win Back Drivers, Customers: Reuters
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com