Anthem: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 8.18% year over year to $7.01, which beat the estimate of $6.51.

Revenue of $32,098,000,000 rose by 9.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $32,940,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $135,100,000,000 and $135,100,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kk2265zd

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $386.78

Company's 52-week low was at $244.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.08%

Company Overview

Anthem is one of the largest private health insurance organizations nationwide, providing medical benefits to roughly 43 million medical members. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Anthem differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012, Anthem's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid, too.