 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For April 21, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 4:51am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For April 21, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $32.46 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares fell 0.2% to $58.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter. However, the company said it finished the quarter with 208 million paid memberships, up 14% year over year but below the company forecast of 210 million. Netflix shares dipped 8.4% to $503.50 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) to have earned $4.89 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Chipotle shares fell 0.7% to $1,522.00 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical shares climbed 3.8% to $842.02 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) to report quarterly earnings at $6.51 per share on revenue of $32.94 billion before the opening bell. Anthem shares gained 1.6% to $388.00 in pre-market trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMG + ANTM)

Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2021
Chipotle Mexican Grill Earnings Preview
Earnings Outlook for Anthem
First-Quarter Earnings Season Is In Progress
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
The IPO Week Ahead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com