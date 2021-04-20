 Skip to main content

Keep An Eye On Netflix's Churn: Mark Tepper
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2021 3:39pm   Comments
If churn is higher than expected, it could make some investors less inclined to hold shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), but a higher than expected churn rate is very unlikely, Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners said Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

The Netflix earnings report comes down to subscribers added, churn and free cash flow, Tepper said. He believes the company will be positive free cash flow much earlier than expected. 

The quality and quantity of the company's content separates it from the competition, he said: "When it comes to quality and quantity, I believe they don't have much competition."

Earnings Report: Netflix is scheduled to report earnings today after the close. The company is expected to report earnings of $2.98 per share. 

Netflix is up 26.64% over a one-year period. The 52-week low is $393.60 and the 52-week high is $593.29.

Netflix was down 0.93% to $549.31 at last check Tuesday.

Image by Andrés Rodríguez from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

