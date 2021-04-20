 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: GATX Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 8:41am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 22.14% over the past year to $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $305,800,000 decreased by 1.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $303,170,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

GATX hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jfdjnayx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $101.34

52-week low: $51.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.10%

Company Description

GATX Corp is a provider of railcar leasing and maintenance services. GATX operates four business segments: rail North America, rail international, an American steamship company, and portfolio management. The rail business offers railcar leasing and maintenance, as well as asset-related, financial, and management services. The company owns and leases fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia, which consist of tank and freight railcars. Industries served include refining and petroleum, chemicals and plastics, railroads and other transportation, mining, and food and agriculture.

 

Related Articles (GATX)

Earnings Scheduled For April 20, 2021
Earnings Outlook for GATX
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com