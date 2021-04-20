Recap: GATX Q1 Earnings

Shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 22.14% over the past year to $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $305,800,000 decreased by 1.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $303,170,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

GATX hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jfdjnayx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $101.34

52-week low: $51.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.10%

Company Description

GATX Corp is a provider of railcar leasing and maintenance services. GATX operates four business segments: rail North America, rail international, an American steamship company, and portfolio management. The rail business offers railcar leasing and maintenance, as well as asset-related, financial, and management services. The company owns and leases fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia, which consist of tank and freight railcars. Industries served include refining and petroleum, chemicals and plastics, railroads and other transportation, mining, and food and agriculture.