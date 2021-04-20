 Skip to main content

New Oriental Education: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) moved higher by 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 89.25% year over year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $1,190,000,000 higher by 28.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,140,000,000.

Guidance

Q4 revenue expected between $1,102,000,000 and $1,142,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/edprhx9t

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $199.74

Company's 52-week low was at $12.27

Price action over last quarter: down 8.63%

Company Profile

EDU, founded in 1993, is the largest well-established one-stop shopping private educational services provider in China. EDU has had over 52.8 million student enrollments, including about 8.4 million enrollments in fiscal 2019. As of third-quarter fiscal 2020, EDU had a network of 1,416 learning centers, including 99 schools, 12 bookstores and access to a national network of online and offline bookstores through 160 third-party distributors and over 38,400 highly qualified teachers in 86 cities. EDU offers a diversified portfolio of educational programs, services and products to students in different age groups, including K-12 after-school tutoring for major academic subjects, overseas and domestic test preparations, nonacademic languages and services in vocational training, and so on.

 

