 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Oriental Education Earnings Preview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 10:14am   Comments
Share:

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, April 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering New Oriental Education modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.07 on revenue of $1.14 billion. New Oriental Education reported a per-share profit of $0.93 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $923.22 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 92.47%. Revenue would be up 23.48% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.34 1.01 0.34 0.79
EPS Actual 0.43 1.15 0.30 0.93
Revenue Estimate 885.60 M 956.52 M 796.74 M 918.65 M
Revenue Actual 887.69 M 986.37 M 798.47 M 923.22 M

eps graph

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. New Oriental Education is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.

 

Related Articles (EDU)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
63 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Falls 50 Points; Ikena Oncology Shares Spike Higher
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 4%; Vuzix Shares Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings