Recap: American River Bankshares Q1 Earnings

Shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 87.50% year over year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $7,723,000 up by 16.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,400,000.

Outlook

American River Bankshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

American River Bankshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $17.24

Company's 52-week low was at $8.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.00%

Company Overview

American River Bankshares is a regional bank which serves Northern California. It is involved in the business of serving commercial banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses. The firm's products and services include checking and savings deposits, money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit, term loans, and other customary banking services and also lease financing for most types of business equipment. It derives the majority of its revenues from interest income from interest and fees on loans and leases.