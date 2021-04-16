 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For April 16, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2021 5:36am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For April 16, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $14.09 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.5% to $81.20 in pre-market trading.
  • PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for the second quarter. PPG shares climbed climbed 4% to $160.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) to have earned $2.75 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. PNC shares gained 0.4% to $175.48 in pre-market trading.

  • Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.85 billion before the opening bell. Bank of New York Mellon shares gained 0.3% to $48.14 in pre-market trading.
  • Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Alcoa shares gained 3.2% to $33.90 in the pre-market trading session.

