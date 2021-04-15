 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 4:13am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $4.58 billion.

• Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $11.23 billion.

• Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $172.47 million.

• BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.75 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.

• Citigroup (NYSE:C) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $18.82 billion.

• Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $5.47 billion.

• Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $12.86 billion.

• Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $50.97 million.

• Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.39 million.

• Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.92 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion.

• Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $21.70 billion.

• U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.

• Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $18.75 million.

• Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $50.62 million.

• 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $20.78 million.

• Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $347.09 million.

• PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $14.55 billion.

• UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.37 per share on revenue of $69.27 billion.

• PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ault Global Holdings (AMEX:DPW) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.

• Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.30 million.

• Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $337.46 million.

• Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $34.96 million.

• Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $6.31 million.

• JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.

• Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $223.77 million.

 

