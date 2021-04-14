 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: First Republic Bank Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 9:03am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) decreased 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 49.17% over the past year to $1.79, which beat the estimate of $1.55.

Revenue of $1,135,000,000 up by 23.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,090,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

First Republic Bank hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 14, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1446180&tp_key=fcc7e354a9

Technicals

52-week high: $180.35

Company's 52-week low was at $92.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.82%

Company Profile

First Republic Bank is engaged in providing personalized, relationship-based services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services. The group operates its business through two business segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The principal business activities of the Commercial Banking segment are attracting funds from the general public, originating loans, and investing in investment securities. The Wealth Management segment consists of the investment management activities of FRIM, the Bank's mutual fund activities through third-party providers, the brokerage activities of FRSC, and the Bank's foreign exchange activities conducted on behalf of clients. Geographically, the activities function throughout the USA.

 

Related Articles (FRC)

Earnings Scheduled For April 14, 2021
Earnings Outlook For First Republic Bank
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com