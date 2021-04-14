5 Stocks To Watch For April 14, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share on revenue of $30.52 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares fell 0.2% to $153.82 in after-hours trading.
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) reported strong preliminary sales results for the third quarter. The company said it sees preliminary Q3 sales of $566 million to $572 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $487.49 million. Atlassian shares gained 2.4% to $248.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to have earned $10.22 per share on revenue of $12.61 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.1% to $328.01 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) reported strong preliminary revenue for its first quarter. The company posted preliminary sales of $549 million to $554 million, versus analysts’ expectations of $506.86 million. Bruker shares gained 3.3% to $71.23 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $17.50 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares slipped 0.1% to $39.75 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga