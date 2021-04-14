5 Stocks To Watch For April 14, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share on revenue of $30.52 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares fell 0.2% to $153.82 in after-hours trading.

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) reported strong preliminary sales results for the third quarter. The company said it sees preliminary Q3 sales of $566 million to $572 million, versus analysts' estimates of $487.49 million. Atlassian shares gained 2.4% to $248.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to have earned $10.22 per share on revenue of $12.61 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.1% to $328.01 in after-hours trading.

