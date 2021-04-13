KLX Energy Services Hldgs Earnings Preview

KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 14. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting KLX Energy Services Hldgs will report a loss of $3.14 per share on revenue of $78.95 million. KLX Energy Services Hldgs's loss in the same period a year ago was $0.56 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $98.80 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 460.71% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 20.09% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.33 -2.55 -1.27 EPS Actual -3.15 -2.46 -0.87 Revenue Estimate 65.30 M 78.90 M 76.50 M Revenue Actual 70.90 M 36.20 M 83.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of KLX Energy Services Hldgs were trading at $14.27 as of April 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 229.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. KLX Energy Services Hldgs is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.