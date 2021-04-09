 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 11:42am   Comments
Share:

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

  1. Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) - P/E: 3.53
  2. SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) - P/E: 9.12
  3. Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) - P/E: 7.32
  4. Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) - P/E: 4.32
  5. Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) - P/E: 6.87

Most recently, Seneca Foods reported earnings per share at 7.9, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.97. Seneca Foods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

SpartanNash's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.43, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.7. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.22%, which has increased by 0.04% from 4.18% in the previous quarter.

Mannatech saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.76 in Q3 to 0.34 now. Mannatech does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Lincoln Educational Servs has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.31, which has increased by 287.5% compared to Q3, which was 0.08. Lincoln Educational Servs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Perdoceo Education reported earnings per share at 0.39, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.35. Perdoceo Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (LINC + MTEX)

66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Lincoln Educational Q4 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com