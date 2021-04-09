5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) - P/E: 8.91 Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) - P/E: 4.58 B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) - P/E: 7.95 Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) - P/E: 7.61 Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) - P/E: 8.03

Most recently, Turquoise Hill Resources reported earnings per share at 0.79, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.64. Turquoise Hill Resources does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Galiano Gold reported earnings per share at 0.08, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.01. Galiano Gold does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

B2Gold's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.14, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.15. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.16%, which has increased by 0.14% from 3.02% last quarter.

Clearwater Paper has reported Q4 earnings per share at 1.45, which has decreased by 8.81% compared to Q3, which was 1.59. Clearwater Paper does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Koppers Hldgs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.64 in Q3 and is now 0.75. Koppers Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.