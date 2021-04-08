5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) - P/E: 2.96 Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) - P/E: 8.42 Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) - P/E: 9.46 Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) - P/E: 7.05 Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) - P/E: 6.9

Most recently, Enova International reported earnings per share at 2.39, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 2.97. Enova International does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Northrim BanCorp saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.84 in Q3 to 1.59 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.05%, which has decreased by 0.29% from 4.34% in the previous quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.4, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.39. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.39%, which has decreased by 1.02% from last quarter's yield of 7.41%.

Most recently, Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share at 1.95, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 1.79. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.12%, which has decreased by 0.02% from last quarter's yield of 1.14%.

This quarter, Atlanticus Holdings experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.72 in Q3 and is now 1.1. Atlanticus Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.