Earnings Scheduled For April 6, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• American Shared Hospital Services Common Stock (AMEX:AMS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Magal Security Sys (NASDAQ:MAGS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $17.50 million.

• Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $131.12 million.

• Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $386.58 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $295.58 million.

• Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $242.05 million.

• Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.