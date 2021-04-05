5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) - P/E: 8.9 Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) - P/E: 8.22 Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) - P/E: 9.1 Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) - P/E: 5.13 Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) - P/E: 9.04

Most recently, Tegna reported earnings per share at 1.16, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.59. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.04%, which has increased by 0.45% from last quarter's yield of 1.59%.

Nexstar Media Group has reported Q4 earnings per share at 7.97, which has increased by 95.34% compared to Q3, which was 4.08. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.56%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.56% last quarter.

Daily Journal saw an increase in earnings per share from 23.09 in Q4 to 42.93 now. Daily Journal does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Gray Television's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 2.26, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.14. Gray Television does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Mobile TeleSystems experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.14 in Q3 and is now 0.1. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 5.28%, which has decreased by 7.36% from last quarter's yield of 12.64%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.