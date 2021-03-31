 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Happening With RKDA Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 9:05am   Comments
Share:
What's Happening With RKDA Stock Today?

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares soared past $4 in Wednesday’s pre-market session, 71% higher than Tuesday’s closing price of $2.33, after the company announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

Arcadia reported quarterly losses of 47 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 41 cents per share loss. 

The company however reported quarterly sales of $7.13 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.26 million by over 460%. The sales beat appears to be the fuel behind this massive run Wednesday morning.

Arcadia is an agricultural biotechnology trait company. The company develops a portfolio of yield and traits addressing multiple crops that supply the global food and feed markets. Arcadia’s crop yield traits are utilized by its partners to develop higher-yielding seeds for global crops.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RKDA)

34 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Earnings Scheduled For March 30, 2021
Preview: Arcadia Biosciences's Earnings
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com