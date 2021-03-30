Pieris Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) rose 5.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 333.33% over the past year to ($0.26), which missed the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $1,877,000 declined by 89.13% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,820,000.

Looking Ahead

Pieris Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 30, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.pieris.com/news-and-events/upcoming-events

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $3.64

Company's 52-week low was at $1.94

Price action over last quarter: down 4.06%

Company Description

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin class of biotherapeutics. Anticalin proteins are engineered versions of lipocalins, human proteins that naturally bind, store and transport a wide spectrum of molecules. The company with the help of technology creates differentiated drugs such as PRS-080, PRS-060, PRS-343 and PRS-332 that can help patients suffering from cancer, severe asthma, anemia, and other medical conditions with a high unmet medical need. Geographically, all the operation of the firm is functioned through the region of United States.