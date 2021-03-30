 Skip to main content

iPhone Maker Foxconn Q4 Earnings Drop YoY, Miss Street Estimates

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 4:15am   Comments
Apple Inc(NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Foxconn on Monday reported a 4% fall in quarterly profit as the Taiwanese contract electronics maker speeds up the shift towards electric vehicles, Bloomberg reported. 

What Happened: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (OTC: HNHPF), popularly known as Foxconn, net income for the fourth quarter ended December, fell to NT$46 billion ($1.6 billion) missing analyst estimates of NT$50.2 billion, according to the report.

Foxconn’s revenue grew 15% to NT$2 trillion ($70.13 billion) led by the iPhone 12 series, launched last year, and elevated demand for home computing due to the pandemic.

See Also: How to Buy Foxconn Stock in the U.S.

The Taiwanese company is however looking at other growth opportunities and is known to have identified electric vehicles as a key emerging industry. Foxconn announced plans to develop EVs with Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) even as numerous speculations have emerged over who could be Apple’s potential partner for its rumored self-driving electric vehicle foray.  

Besides Fisker, Foxconn has in recent months announced partnerships with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., and Byton Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) as it looks to strengthen its automotive capabilities.

Why It Matters: The company had previously forecast fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of a decline of 3% and gain of 3% from a year earlier.

Foxconn has been looking to strengthen its automotive capabilities at a time when its biggest client is seeking a foray in the electric vehicle space. Not just Foxconn joins a host of tech companies looking to make electric vehicles.  

Price Action: Shares of Apple closed 0.15% higher, Fisker shares closed 6.25% lower and Byton 4.4% lower on Monday.

Read Next, Apple Supplier Foxconn In Talks To Make Batteries, EV Parts With Vietnam's VinFast: Report

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: foxconn iPhoneEarnings News Tech

