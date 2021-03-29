Venus Concept: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 74.77% over the past year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $25,830,000 decreased by 18.91% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $25,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Venus Concept hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $98,000,000 and $103,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.venusconcept.com/events

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $5.90

52-week low: $1.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.27%

Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic technologies and related practice enhancement services. The company products include NeoGraft, Venus Viva, Venus Legacy, Venus Versa, Venus Velocity, Venus Heal, Venus Bliss, ARTAS systems and others. The company provides medical devices and treatments for hair, body, and skin related problems. The company operates domestically as well as internationally. The company generates revenue in the form of Lease and sale of products and services, out of which the majority is generated form the lease received.