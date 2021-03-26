Earnings Preview: Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, March 29. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Cal-Maine Foods earnings will be near $0.07 per share on sales of $368.66 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $0.28 on revenue of $345.59 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be down 75.0%. Sales would be up 6.68% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.53 1.20 0.17 EPS Actual 0.25 -0.40 1.24 0.28 Revenue Estimate 333.49 M 284.08 M 454.25 M 338.08 M Revenue Actual 347.33 M 292.78 M 453.33 M 345.59 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods were trading at $41.12 as of March 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cal-Maine Foods is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.