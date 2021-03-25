Recap: Limbach Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 61.54% year over year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $130,396,000 decreased by 6.10% year over year, which missed the estimate of $135,600,000.

Guidance

Limbach Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $16.09

52-week low: $2.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.27%

Company Profile

Limbach Holdings Inc is a commercial specialty contractor in the fields of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits and equipment upgrades. It has Construction and Service segments. The firm's customers include general contractors, construction managers, private owners and building owners. Its core market sectors include healthcare, education, sports and amusements, transportation, government facilities etc. The company derives the majority of its revenue from fixed-price construction contracts.