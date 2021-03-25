 Skip to main content

What's Happening With ENOB Stock And SSNT Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 9:42am   Comments
Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares are trading higher after the company announced a case report of complete remission of recurrent glioblastoma with innovative therapy.

Enochian is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in identifying, developing, manufacturing and commercializing gene therapies. 

The company researches cures and prevention for infectious diseases and cancer. Enochian is also engaged in developing HIV preventative vaccines and cures and cellular immune-oncology products.

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares are trading higher after the company reported fourth-quarter sales of $11.3 million, up from $10 million year-over-year.

SilverSun is a business application, technology, and consulting company. SilverSun offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management and business intelligence.

