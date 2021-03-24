 Skip to main content

Price Over Earnings Overview: American Express

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 9:52am
Right now, American Express Inc. (NYSE:AXP) share price is at $138.01, after a 1.45% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 1.34%, but in the past year, increased by 47.94%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 8.88%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

American Express Inc. has a better P/E ratio of 36.1 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 17.76 of the Consumer Finance industry. Ideally, one might believe that American Express Inc. might perform better in the future than it's industry group, but it's probable that the stock is overvalued.

There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

 

