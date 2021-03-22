5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) - P/E: 6.59 Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) - P/E: 8.49 Cango (NYSE:CANG) - P/E: 1.28 Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) - P/E: 9.29 Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) - P/E: 8.85

This quarter, MSG Networks experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.61 in Q1 and is now 0.72. MSG Networks does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Turkcell Iletisim experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.08 in Q3 and is now 0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.2%, which has decreased by 0.21% from 2.41% in the previous quarter.

Cango saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.75 in Q3 to 1.61 now. Cango does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Momo experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.43 in Q2 and is now 0.44. Momo does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Daily Journal reported earnings per share at 42.93, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 23.09. Daily Journal does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

