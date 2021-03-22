 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 9:49am   Comments
What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

  1. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) - P/E: 6.15
  2. Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) - P/E: 8.53
  3. OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) - P/E: 0.69
  4. Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) - P/E: 6.07
  5. Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) - P/E: 8.21

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.11, which has decreased by 15.38% compared to Q3, which was 0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Sanofi reported earnings per share at 1.45, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 1.81. Sanofi does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

OpGen's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.4, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.49. OpGen does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Innoviva saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.26 in Q3 to 0.48 now. Innoviva does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Greenlane Holdings's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.35, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.46. Greenlane Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

