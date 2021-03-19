 Skip to main content

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Nike, Nokia, Facebook, Amazon Or Disney?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 7:44am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Nike, Nokia, Facebook, Amazon and Disney.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported quarterly earnings of 90 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 76 cents. This is a 15.38% increase from the same period last year.  The company also reported quarterly sales of $10.36 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $11.02 billion.

Nike shares are trading lower by 3.26% at $138.50 at the time of publication. 

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) on Thursday said it landed another partnership for its 5G technology, this time with AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

The C-Band portfolio, which includes Nokia’s 5G technology, will be deployed to AT&T customers across parts of the U.S. with the first phase opening up toward the end of 2021. Read More

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is developing a wristband device that translates motor signals from the brain into navigating augmented reality on a computer. The wristband uses electromyography (EMG) to interpret the information being sent from the brain to the hand.

The National Football League has signed a series of deals that expands its broadcasts to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) while strengthening existing relations with the Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) ESPN family of networks. Read More

