Ampco-Pittsburgh: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 8:59am   Comments
Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 20.00% year over year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $87,029,000 decreased by 10.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $86,100,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ap/mediaframe/43651/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $8.81

Company's 52-week low was at $1.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 95.54%

Company Description

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp is a US-based company engaged in manufacturing and selling of engineered, specialty metal products and customized equipment. It operates in two business segments namely the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment and the Air and Liquid Processing segment. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls, and open-die forged products. Forged hardened steel rolls are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals whereas, the Air and Liquid Processing segment includes Aerofin, Buffalo Air Handling and Buffalo Pumps. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment.

 

