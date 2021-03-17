 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For CVS Health

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 11:04am   Comments
Share:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) posted a 25.25% decrease in earnings from Q3. Sales, however, increased by 3.73% over the previous quarter to $69.55 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest CVS Health is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. In Q3, CVS Health earned $3.04 billion and total sales reached $67.06 billion.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in CVS Health's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, CVS Health posted an ROCE of 0.03%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows CVS Health is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For CVS Health, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q4 Earnings Insight

CVS Health reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.3/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.24/share.

 

Related Articles (CVS)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 17, 2021
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On CrowdStrike, Palantir And More
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: DraftKings, CVS Health And More
CVS Feels Benefits And Drawbacks From The Pandemic
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: More Biotech IPOs, Bumble, Fiserv And More
A Look Into CVS Health's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com