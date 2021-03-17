5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 4.99 Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 4.47 Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) - P/E: 7.35 China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 4.36 Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) - P/E: 4.68

Kenon Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.02 in Q2 to 1.09 now. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.01, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.02. Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Spark Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.52 in Q3 to 0.13 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.57%, which has decreased by 1.89% from 8.46% last quarter.

China Recycling Energy's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.25, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.43. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Atlantic Power saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.15 in Q3 to 0.3 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.16%, which has increased by 5.83% from last quarter's yield of 5.33%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.