Agenus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 8:25am   Comments
Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) moved higher by 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 9.09% year over year to ($0.20), which beat the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $31,265,000 decreased by 9.38% year over year, which beat the estimate of $16,230,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Agenus hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 15, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3f7iind8

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $5.95

Company's 52-week low was at $1.82

Price action over last quarter: down 9.49%

Company Description

Agenus Inc is an American biotechnology company. Its main target is immuno-oncology treatments. The company's portfolio consists of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines to treat immuno-oncology illnesses: cancers, shingles, malaria, glioblastoma, and others. Agenus treatments aim, by combining multiple antibody platforms, to stimulate the immune system to recognize and fight cancer cells. The company has been cooperating with companies like Incyte, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma to achieve over a dozen antibody programs. Some of its products include Prophage, AutoSynVax, QS-21 Stimulon, and others.

 

