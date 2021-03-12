 Skip to main content

Diamond S Shipping: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 194.67% year over year to ($0.71), which beat the estimate of ($0.87).

Revenue of $90,035,000 declined by 51.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $74,230,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Diamond S Shipping hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 12, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://diamondsshipping.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $15.50

Company's 52-week low was at $5.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 50.96%

Company Overview

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. It is the owner and operator of modern medium range, or MR, product tankers. It operates through two reportable segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers.

 

