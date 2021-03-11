 Skip to main content

Recap: AutoWeb Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 4:37pm
Shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) moved higher by 10.5% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 70.83% year over year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $17,251,000 decreased by 35.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $17,070,000.

Looking Ahead

AutoWeb hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

AutoWeb hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pc78w6ir

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high was at $5.97

52-week low was at $0.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.16%

Company Description

AutoWeb Inc is a digital marketing company for the automotive industry. The company helps automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through company's programs for online lead and traffic referrals, dealer marketing products and services, online advertising and mobile products.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

