Ulta Beauty: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) fell 9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.97% over the past year to $3.41, which beat the estimate of $2.35.

Revenue of $2,199,000,000 declined by 4.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,080,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.85 and $9.30.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $7,200,000,000 and $7,300,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/urifxdnq

Technicals

52-week high: $349.61

52-week low was at $124.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.24%

Company Description

Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the U.S. with more than 1,250 stores. The firm offers makeup (about 50% of sales), fragrances, skincare and haircare products, and bath and body products. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.