 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ulta Beauty: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) fell 9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.97% over the past year to $3.41, which beat the estimate of $2.35.

Revenue of $2,199,000,000 declined by 4.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,080,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.85 and $9.30.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $7,200,000,000 and $7,300,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/urifxdnq

Technicals

52-week high: $349.61

52-week low was at $124.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.24%

Company Description

Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the U.S. with more than 1,250 stores. The firm offers makeup (about 50% of sales), fragrances, skincare and haircare products, and bath and body products. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

 

Related Articles (ULTA)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Jobless Claims Data In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For March 11, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2021
Ulta Beauty Earnings Preview
What You Need To Know In Options This Week: Tesla, Virgin Galactic, DocuSign, AMC, Oracle, JD And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com