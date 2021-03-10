Geron's Earnings Outlook

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 11. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Geron EPS will likely be near $0.06 while revenue will be around $50.00 thousand, according to analysts. Geron reported a per-share loss of $0.15 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $171.00 thousand.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 60.0% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would have fallen 70.76% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Geron's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.06 -0.12 -0.20 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 40.00 K 60.00 K 50.00 K 70.00 K Revenue Actual 108.00 K 43.00 K 52.00 K 171.00 K

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 87.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Geron is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.