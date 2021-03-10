Earnings Outlook for Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 11. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Lineage Cell Therapeutics EPS loss is expected to be around $0.05, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $920.00 thousand. Lineage Cell Therapeutics EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.03. Sales were $1.24 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 66.67%. Revenue would be down 25.87% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.04 -0.05 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.04 -0.06 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 430.00 K 560.00 K 710.00 K 1.03 M Revenue Actual 571.00 K 386.00 K 514.00 K 1.24 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics were trading at $2.26 as of March 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 249.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Lineage Cell Therapeutics is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.