5 Stocks To Watch For March 10, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $6.91 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares rose 0.9% to $30.80 in after-hours trading.
- H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter on Tuesday. H & R Block shares gained 1.7% to $20.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to have earned $1.11 per share on revenue of $10.07 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Oracle shares fell 1.1% to $71.82 in after-hours trading.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) swung to a profit in the third quarter. The company also said it expects FY21 earnings of $0.76 to $0.96 per share on sales of $400 million to $410 million. AeroVironment shares fell 0.4% to $106.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares slipped 0.5% to $46.70 in after-hours trading.
