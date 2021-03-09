comScore Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, March 10, comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Analysts are expecting comScore to report a loss of $0.15 per share. Revenue will likely be around $88.00 million, according to the consensus estimate. comScore reported a loss of $0.12 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $95.16 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 25.0%. Revenue would be down 7.53% from the year-ago period. comScore's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.26 -0.29 -0.34 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.15 -0.12 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 91.17 M 90.35 M 94.78 M 96.09 M Revenue Actual 87.95 M 88.57 M 89.53 M 95.16 M

Shares of comScore were trading at $2.8 as of March 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. comScore is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.