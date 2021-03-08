Penn Virginia: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 48.00% over the past year to $1.43, which beat the estimate of $0.99.

Revenue of $66,996,000 decreased by 45.93% year over year, which missed the estimate of $69,130,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Penn Virginia hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $19.09

Company's 52-week low was at $0.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 181.58%

Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp is an independent oil and gas company. The company is engaged in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas. Penn operates in one segment. Its operations consist primarily of drilling unconventional horizontal development wells and operating its producing wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field or the Eagle Ford, in South Texas. Penn also has operations in Oklahoma, primarily in the Granite Wash. Its primary oil and gas assets are in Gonzales and Lavaca Counties in South Texas.