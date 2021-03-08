Recap: Clarus Q4 Earnings

Shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 54.55% year over year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $75,947,000 rose by 24.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $75,070,000.

Looking Ahead

Clarus Reinstates FY21 Sales Guidance of ~$280M Vs. $268.4M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 08, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/brocanjh

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $18.59

Company's 52-week low was at $7.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.95%

Company Overview

Clarus Corp engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of outdoor equipment, and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing; and other outdoor recreation activities. The company's products are principally sold under the Black Diamond, Sierra and PIEPS names through specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally. The operating segments of the company are Black Diamond, which is the core revenue generator, and Sierra. Black Diamond segment offers products including high performance activity-based apparel; rock-climbing footwear and equipment; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skincare and other sport-enhancing products.