A Preview Of Barnes & Noble Education's Earnings

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 09. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Barnes & Noble Education reporting a loss of $0.38 per share on revenue of $397.48 million. Barnes & Noble Education EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.02. Sales were $502.29 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 1800.0% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 20.87% on a year-over-year basis. Barnes & Noble Education's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.46 -0.78 -0.48 -0.16 EPS Actual 0.22 -0.96 -0.58 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 522.59 M 220.53 M 220.54 M 506.25 M Revenue Actual 595.49 M 204.01 M 256.89 M 502.29 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education were trading at $6.88 as of March 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 133.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Barnes & Noble Education is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.