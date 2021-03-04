Recap: T2 Biosystems Q4 Earnings

Shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 76.67% year over year to ($0.07), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $7,788,000 up by 151.23% year over year, which missed the estimate of $7,960,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $24,000,000 and $26,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143688

Technicals

52-week high: $3.79

52-week low: $0.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 70.99%

Company Profile

T2 Biosystems Inc provides rapid in vitro diagnostic tests to hospitals and laboratories. Its core technology is T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR) technology, which can detect a variety of molecular targets directly from whole blood. T2MR technology enables the T2Dx system, which is fully automated from patient sample to result for its panels focused on bacterial and fungal infections that could cause sepsis, and its pipeline panel for Lyme disease.