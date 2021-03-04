Methode Electronics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 20.95% year over year to $0.83, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $295,300,000 up by 3.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $277,700,000.

Looking Ahead

Q4 EPS expected to be between $0.60 and $0.82.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $270,000,000 and $300,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2152/39913

Technicals

52-week high: $43.11

52-week low: $21.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.41%

Company Overview

Methode Electronics Inc makes component and subsystem devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless, and sensing technologies. The firm is organized in various business segments: Automotive, Industrial, interface and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices and related products to automobile. The Industrial segment manufactures external lighting solutions, industrial safety radio remote controls, braided flexible cables and custom power-product assemblies. The Interface segment provides a variety of copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions. The Medical segment is made up of the Company's medical device business, Dabir Surfaces, its surface support technology aimed at pressure injury prevention.